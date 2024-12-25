News / Nation

Mainland urges Taiwan's DPP not to obstruct cross-Strait tourism

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities to create favorable conditions for the normalization of cross-Strait tourism.
A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to create favorable conditions for the normalization of cross-Strait tourism, rather than erecting obstacles.

The mainland is pleased to see its residents, including those from Shanghai, resume travel to Taiwan as soon as possible, said Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference when asked about Shanghai's announcement at the 2024 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum regarding group tours for Shanghai residents to Taiwan.

Stressing that policies by the DPP authorities remain the root cause of the obstacles to cross-Strait tourism, Chen said they should remove the various barriers they have imposed on cross-Strait exchange and cooperation as soon as possible.

The DPP authorities lifted a ban on group tours to the mainland in March but reversed the decision in June. Meanwhile, they have still maintained a Level-Orange alert for travels to the mainland.

The DPP authorities should address the concerns of the tourism industry and people on the island and take concrete measures to facilitate travel by Taiwan residents to the mainland, Chen said.

Regarding cross-Strait flights during the winter vacation and the Spring Festival, Chen said that mainland authorities have made relevant plans and instructed mainland airlines and airports to provide better and more convenient services for travelers.

The mainland authorities will actively respond to the needs of cross-Strait travelers, especially Taiwan compatriots who want to return to Taiwan for family reunions or visit relatives on the mainland, and will support airlines in increasing cross-Strait flights, he said.

