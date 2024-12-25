﻿
China extends anti-dumping probe into EU brandy

China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday that it would extend the duration of an anti-dumping investigation into brandy originating from the European Union.
According to the announcement, the ministry has decided to extend the investigation until April 5, 2025, given the complexity of the case and in accordance with relevant regulations.

The ministry initiated the investigation on January 5 this year following a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry.

The anti-dumping investigation looks at spirits obtained by distilling grape wine in containers holding less than 200 liters imported from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023, the ministry said in its January 5 statement.

It added that it would also investigate any damage done to the Chinese brandy industry from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2023.

The ministry said on August 29 that a preliminary assessment showed that the imported brandy from the EU involves dumping, and the domestic brandy industry is under substantial threat of damage.

The ministry said there is a causal relationship between the dumping and the substantial threat of damage.

Since October 11, China has imposed temporary anti-dumping measures on brandy originating from the EU. Importers of brandy originating from the EU must place deposits with Chinese customs based on dumping margins of between 30.6 percent and 39 percent.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
