Annual session of China's top political advisory body suggested to convene on March 4

The third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference has been suggested to start on March 4, 2025, in Beijing.

The suggestion was made at a recent Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting also decided the 10th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th CPPCC National Committee to be convened on March 1 and 2, 2025, to prepare for the annual session of the CPPCC National Committee.