Relevant countries need to stop emboldening anti-China rioters: FM spokesperson

Xinhua
  20:01 UTC+8, 2024-12-25       0
China strongly deplores and firmly opposes individual countries blatantly attacking and vilifying the legitimate law enforcement of the Hong Kong police, and relevant countries need to stop emboldening anti-China rioters, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Hong Kong police announced on December 24 that it exercised the powers to specify seven wanted persons absconded overseas as absconders, including Kwok Fung-yee, and put six persons engaging in destabilizing activities, including Lau Ka-man, who have absconded overseas and are suspected to have committed offences under the law on wanted list. A few countries have pointed fingers at this.

These persons have absconded overseas and long engaged in destabilizing activities seeking to disrupt and undermine Hong Kong's development and social stability, Mao said at a regular news briefing, adding that what they did gravely undermines national security and Hong Kong's fundamental interests and has a serious impact on "one country, two systems" which is a bottom line that must not be crossed.

Mao said the Hong Kong police took law enforcement actions in accordance with the Law on Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance. These are just acts that uphold the rule of law and meet people's aspirations, and they are necessary acts to defend China's sovereignty and security and legitimate acts to uphold long-term stability in Hong Kong, and they are also in line with international law and customary practice, she added.

Mao reiterated that Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs and there is no place for foreign interference. She urged relevant countries to respect China's sovereignty and Hong Kong's rule of law and stop emboldening anti-China rioters.

"Spreading pessimistic or slanderous rhetoric against Hong Kong will end up nowhere and any attempt to interfere in Hong Kong's affairs under the pretext of human rights and freedom is doomed to fail," she said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
