﻿
News / Nation

China's national legislature to convene annual session on March 5

Xinhua
  09:44 UTC+8, 2024-12-25       0
The 14th National People's Congress will open its third annual session in Beijing on March 5, 2025, according to a decision made by the NPC Standing Committee on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  09:44 UTC+8, 2024-12-25       0

The 14th National People's Congress will open its third annual session in Beijing on March 5, 2025, according to a decision made by the NPC Standing Committee on Wednesday.

The decision was adopted at the end of an NPC Standing Committee session held from Saturday to Wednesday.

The suggested agenda of the annual session includes reviewing the government work report, and examining the report on the implementation of the annual plan on national economic and social development for 2024 and the draft plan on national economic and social development for 2025.

The annual session is expected to examine the report on the implementation of the central and local budgets for 2024 and the draft central and local budgets for 2025.

According to the decision, lawmakers are expected to deliberate a draft amendment to the Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels, and review the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     