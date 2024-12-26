TPP Chairman Ko Wen-je indicted for suspected graft

Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je was charged on Thursday with suspected bribery, profiteering, misappropriation of political contributions and breach of trust by the Taipei District Prosecutors Office.

The total requested sentence is 28 years and 6 months in prison.

Ko has been detained since September 5 on suspicion of involvement in corruption related to a real estate project during his tenure as mayor of Taipei.

A total of 11 suspects, including Ko, were prosecuted in the cases.