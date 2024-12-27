Man sentenced to death for causing heavy casualties in Zhuhai car-ramming case
21:01 UTC+8, 2024-12-27 0
A man who caused heavy casualties after ramming his car into a crowd at a sports center last month in the city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, was sentenced to death on Friday.
21:01 UTC+8, 2024-12-27 0
A man who caused heavy casualties after ramming his car into a crowd at a sports center last month in the city of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, was sentenced to death on Friday.
Zhuhai Intermediate People's Court held a public trial of Fan Weiqiu for the crime of endangering public safety by dangerous means in accordance with the law.
Fan was also deprived of his political rights for life.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports