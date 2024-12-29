Hangzhou: the new and old look of West Lake
From the unique perspective of an influencer, this story begins with an old photo album of West Lake, tracing a century of changes in the scenery and urban development of Hangzhou. Through captivating tales of Baoshi Mountain, Broken Bridge, and Leifeng Pagoda, it highlights Hangzhou’s efforts to protect, preserve, and develop West Lake as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Source: SHINE Editor: Zhang Long
