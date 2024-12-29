China debuts prototype of fastest high-speed train in the world
A prototype of the CR450 bullet train that will run at 400 kilometers per hour debuted in Beijing on Sunday, said the country's railway operator.
The train is capable of running at 450 kilometers per hour in test.
