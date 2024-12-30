Sri Lanka reduces school days to 181 for 2025

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Education on Monday announced a cut of school days for 2025 from 210 days to 181.

The revised schedule will apply to government schools, government-approved private schools, and Pirivenas (schools for Buddhist monks), according to the ministry.

Sri Lanka continues to grapple with disruptions caused by COVID-19 and the economic crisis, with the third term of the 2024 academic year set to conclude on January 24, 2025.

The ministry added that the new school year will officially begin on January 27, 2025.

Additionally, the 2025 academic calendar includes 26 public holidays, 22 of which fall on weekdays, the ministry said.