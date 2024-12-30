President Xi to deliver New Year's message to ring in 2025
10:53 UTC+8, 2024-12-30 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a New Year's message to ring in 2025 at 7pm Tuesday.
10:53 UTC+8, 2024-12-30 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a New Year's message to ring in 2025 at 7pm Tuesday.
The event will be broadcast by major TV and radio channels of the China Media Group, and the websites and new media platforms of major news organizations including the People's Daily and Xinhua News Agency.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports