China prosecutes 39 members of major telecom fraud gangs in northern Myanmar

Xinhua
  10:23 UTC+8, 2024-12-30
A total of 39 members of major criminal groups based in northern Myanmar were prosecuted in China on Monday for telecom fraud and other crimes targeting civilians in China.
Xinhua
  10:23 UTC+8, 2024-12-30

A total of 39 members of major criminal groups based in northern Myanmar were prosecuted in China on Monday for telecom fraud and other crimes targeting civilians in China.

The suspects, including Mg Myin Shaunt Phyin and Ma Thiri Maung, face charges of fraud, intentional homicide, intentional injury, illegal detention, operating casinos, drug trafficking, and organizing prostitution.

The case was filed to a local court in Wenzhou, a coastal city in east China's Zhejiang Province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
