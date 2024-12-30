News / Nation

China's science outreach spending exceeds 20 bln yuan in 2023

Xinhua
  21:11 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0
China spent 21.51 billion yuan for science popularization efforts in 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 12.6 percent.
Xinhua
  21:11 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0

China spent 21.51 billion yuan (about 2.99 billion US dollars) for science popularization efforts in 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 12.6 percent, according to data released by the Ministry of Science and Technology on Monday.

This is the first time that expenditure in the sector surpassed 20 billion yuan, according to the ministry. The per capita expenditure stood at 5.76 yuan, a slight rise of 0.46 yuan from 2022.

The data also indicate a continuous growth in the science popularization workforce, which includes full-time staff, part-time contributors, and volunteers.

The total number of dedicated and part-time science popularization personnel reached 2.16 million, marking a 7.99 percent increase from 2022. The number of registered volunteers reached 8.05 million, reflecting a 17.16 percent increase.

Infrastructure for science popularization in China has continued to expand, with the country now home to 1,779 science and technology museums, an increase of 96 compared to 2022.

Various science popularization activities were held in 2023, with enthusiastic public participation. Over 1.3 million online and offline science lectures were organized, attracting 1.93 billion participants. In addition, 514 million visitors attended 107,500 related exhibitions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     