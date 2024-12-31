Xi, Putin exchange New Year greetings

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday exchanged New Year greetings with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended sincere congratulations and best wishes to Putin and the Russian people.

Xi said that 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Russia diplomatic relations, a new significant milestone in the bilateral relationship.

Looking back on the extraordinary journey in the past 75 years, China-Russia relations have grown more mature and stable, he said.

In face of accelerating transformation unseen in a century and a volatile international landscape, China and Russia always move forward hand in hand along the right path of non-alliance, non-confrontation, and not targeting any third party, Xi said.

Over the past year, the two heads of state held three meetings in Beijing, Astana, and Kazan, and maintained communication through phone calls, exchanges of letters, and other means, Xi said, adding that they had candid exchanges of views and reached broad consensus on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern.

The political mutual trust and strategic coordination between the two sides have been advancing toward higher levels under the strategic guidance of the two leaders, he added.

Practical cooperation in various fields has yielded tangible outcomes, such as the completion of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline, and the successful launch of the China-Russia Years of Culture has fostered a closer bond connecting the two peoples through generations, Xi said.

China and Russia also support each other as chairs of the BRICS mechanism and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, contributing significantly to solidarity and cooperation among the Global South, he added.

Noting that 2025 marks the conclusion of China's 14th Five-Year Plan period and the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, Xi said that no matter how the international landscape evolves, China remains committed to deepening comprehensive reforms, advancing Chinese modernization, and promoting global peace and development.

Xi also expressed confidence that China-Russia cooperation in various fields would continue to create new opportunities for growth.

The Chinese president voiced readiness to maintain close exchanges with Putin and keep China-Russia cooperation on the right course so as to continue consolidating and deepening China-Russia ties featuring permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation, injecting strong momentum into the development and modernization of the two countries, and contributing to the well-being of the two peoples and safeguarding international fairness and justice.