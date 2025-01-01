News / Nation

China's railway trips expected to hit 11.5 million on New Year's Day

Xinhua
  17:53 UTC+8, 2025-01-01       0
China's railway network is predicted to handle 11.5 million passenger trips on New Year's Day, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Wednesday.
Xinhua
  17:53 UTC+8, 2025-01-01       0
Imaginechina

On December 31, 2024, in Beijing, citizens were purchasing train tickets at the railway station.

The railway sector has added trains on busy routes, reinforced safety measures, and improved services to ensure a safe and efficient travel experience on the first day of 2025.

A total of 342 additional trains have been deployed, bringing the number of trains operating across China's railway network on Wednesday to 10,427.

China is gearing up for a busy transportation season as the Spring Festival travel rush, known as Chunyun, approaches. Train tickets for the travel rush went on sale Tuesday.

The Spring Festival, China's biggest traditional holiday, will fall on Jan. 29 this year. The Chunyun period, known for its high transportation demand as millions return home for family reunions, will run from Jan. 14 to Feb. 22.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
