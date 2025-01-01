Hong Kong rings in 2025 with spectacular fireworks display

Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbor was alive with energy on Tuesday night as thousands gathered to celebrate the New Year, with the iconic skyline providing a breathtaking backdrop for a fireworks display that has become a beloved tradition in the city.

Dane Cheng, executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, highlighted the significance of the New Year countdown fireworks show, noting its ability to attract countless spectators each year, adding that this year's display promised innovative effects that complemented the stunning harbor views, aiming to create an unforgettable experience.

Before the midnight countdown, the atmosphere was electric with live performances from various singers on the observation deck. The crowd was enthusiastic, waving mobile phone flashlights in sync with the music and donning glowing accessories that sparkled like stars.

As the clock ticked down to midnight, a giant countdown clock illuminated the glass curtain wall of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. At the stroke of midnight, the screen flashed "2025," prompting cheers, hugs, and heartfelt wishes among the spectators.

Following the countdown, the sky erupted in a colorful display of fireworks, synchronized with a unique blend of electronic, Western classical, and Chinese music. The spectacle unfolded in vibrant chapters, symbolizing hope and prosperity for the upcoming year.

Among the celebrants was Ms. Chiang, a local resident who captured the moment with her family. She expressed her hopes for the new year, saying, "May all wishes come true. I hope the new year brings smooth sailing and that the 'Pearl of the Orient' shines even brighter."