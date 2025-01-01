﻿
News / Nation

Hong Kong rings in 2025 with spectacular fireworks display

Xinhua
  09:41 UTC+8, 2025-01-01       0
Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbor was alive with energy on Tuesday night as thousands gathered to celebrate the New Year.
Xinhua
  09:41 UTC+8, 2025-01-01       0
Hong Kong rings in 2025 with spectacular fireworks display
Xinhua

A fireworks show is staged at Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbor at midnight on January 1, 2025.

Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbor was alive with energy on Tuesday night as thousands gathered to celebrate the New Year, with the iconic skyline providing a breathtaking backdrop for a fireworks display that has become a beloved tradition in the city.

Dane Cheng, executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, highlighted the significance of the New Year countdown fireworks show, noting its ability to attract countless spectators each year, adding that this year's display promised innovative effects that complemented the stunning harbor views, aiming to create an unforgettable experience.

Before the midnight countdown, the atmosphere was electric with live performances from various singers on the observation deck. The crowd was enthusiastic, waving mobile phone flashlights in sync with the music and donning glowing accessories that sparkled like stars.

As the clock ticked down to midnight, a giant countdown clock illuminated the glass curtain wall of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. At the stroke of midnight, the screen flashed "2025," prompting cheers, hugs, and heartfelt wishes among the spectators.

Following the countdown, the sky erupted in a colorful display of fireworks, synchronized with a unique blend of electronic, Western classical, and Chinese music. The spectacle unfolded in vibrant chapters, symbolizing hope and prosperity for the upcoming year.

Among the celebrants was Ms. Chiang, a local resident who captured the moment with her family. She expressed her hopes for the new year, saying, "May all wishes come true. I hope the new year brings smooth sailing and that the 'Pearl of the Orient' shines even brighter."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     