﻿
News / Nation

China expects record-high air travel during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua
  17:33 UTC+8, 2025-01-03       0
China's civil aviation sector is expected to handle a record number of 90 million passenger trips during the upcoming Spring Festival travel season.
Xinhua
  17:33 UTC+8, 2025-01-03       0

China's civil aviation sector is expected to handle a record number of 90 million passenger trips during the upcoming Spring Festival travel season, an official from the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on Friday.

During the 40-day travel rush, which runs from January 14 to February 22, the sector will handle an average of 18,500 flights per day, an 8.4 percent increase from the 2024 level, said Xu Qing, head of the transport department of CAAC, during a press conference.

Xu noted that the Spring Festival is increasingly becoming a time for travel and leisure for many Chinese citizens. Ticketing data indicates a sharp rise in demand for northern "ice-and-snow" destinations like Harbin, Changchun, and Urumqi, as well as warm southern cities such as Haikou and Sanya.

International air travel is also poised for a surge, driven by a boom in both inbound and outbound tourism, Xu said. The expansion of China's visa-free policy, a more convenient payment environment for foreign travelers, and other measures to facilitate entry for foreign visitors are fueling this growth. Popular international destinations for Chinese travelers include Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Japan, among others.

Xu said that to meet the growing demand, the CAAC will take targeted measures in safety management, flight capacity, and service support.

According to the administration, industry-wide safety inspections will soon be launched. The focus will be on winter safety protocols, hazard mitigation, and emergency response preparedness to ensure safe, stable, and smooth operations.

To address potential challenges posed by low temperatures and icy conditions, multi-scenario contingency plans have been developed to enable swift responses during the holiday travel period.

In 2024, the civil aviation sector handled a record 730 million passenger trips, driven by the country's economic recovery and pro-consumption policies.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Sanya
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     