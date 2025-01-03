News / Nation

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge reports record high passenger flows in 2024

More than 27 million inbound and outbound passenger trips were recorded through the Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in 2024.
More than 27 million inbound and outbound passenger trips were recorded through the Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in 2024, an increase of 72 percent year on year and a record high, official data showed on Friday.

The bridge handled more than 5.55 million inbound and outbound vehicle trips last year, up 71 percent and exceeding the 5-million mark for the first time.

The 55-kilometer bridge links China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macau SAR, and the city of Zhuhai in Guangdong Province. It is the world's longest bridge-and-tunnel sea crossing.

Daily passenger flows at the port exceeded 100,000 on 50 days in 2024, a 10-fold increase from 2023.

More than 3 million trips by vehicles carrying plates from Hong Kong or Macau were recorded at the port in 2024, accounting for 55 percent of its total traffic.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
