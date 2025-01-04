China's largest offshore solar-hydrogen farm starts operation

News / Nation

A large integrated solar-hydrogen farm, located in the tidal flat area of eastern China, has officially commenced operations, according to its owner, Guohua Energy Investment Co., Ltd., under the CHN Energy Investment Group.

The largest of its kind in China, the energy farm is officially known as the Rudong offshore photovoltaic-hydrogen energy storage project. It has been successfully connected to the grid and began operations on Dec. 31, 2024, in Rudong County, Jiangsu Province, CHN Energy said in a press release on Friday.

This marks the launch of China's first comprehensive energy utilization and coastal ecological management project, integrating photovoltaic power generation, hydrogen production, hydrogen refueling and energy storage, according to the press release.

With a total installed capacity of 400 megawatts, the Rudong project, spanning 4,300 mu (about 287 hectares), features a newly constructed 220 kV onshore booster station, a 60 MW/120 MWh energy storage facility, and a hydrogen production and refueling station with a production capacity of 1,500 standard cubic meters per hour and hydrogen refueling capability of 500 kilograms per day.

Once fully operational in 2025, the project is expected to generate an average of 468 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, equivalent to saving approximately 151,000 tonnes of standard coal each year.

This will also lead to a substantial reduction in emissions, including approximately 309,400 tonnes of carbon dioxide, 562.6 tonnes of sulfur dioxide, and 1,125.3 tonnes of nitrogen dioxide. These reductions not only make a significant contribution to environmental protection but also mark a key milestone in advancing the transition to a more sustainable energy structure, according to CHN Energy.

The Rudong project harnesses the region's unique coastal tidal flat resources, utilizing advanced photovoltaic technology and intelligent control systems to optimize energy conversion and storage efficiency.

By integrating hydrogen production through water electrolysis, the overall energy utilization efficiency is further enhanced. This innovative approach not only bolsters the peak-shaving capacity of the regional power grid but also significantly improves the stability of the electricity supply, according to CHN Energy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
