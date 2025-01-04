Market fire causes multiple casualties in north China's Hebei
16:51 UTC+8, 2025-01-04 0
A fire broke out at a marketplace in Zhangjiakou City of north China's Hebei Province on Saturday, resulting in multiple casualties, according to local authorities.
The fire at the marketplace, which sells vegetables and other essential goods, has been extinguished. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
