News / Nation

China announces month-long online shopping event for Spring Festival

Xinhua
  13:23 UTC+8, 2025-01-04       0
China will launch a month-long online shopping event for festive goods ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year.
Xinhua
  13:23 UTC+8, 2025-01-04       0

China will launch a month-long online shopping event for festive goods ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year.

The event, initiated by the Ministry of Commerce and organized under the guidance of several government departments and the China Consumers Association, will run from Jan. 7 to Feb. 5.

According to the ministry, this event marks the first nationwide online sales promotion following the inscription of the "Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of traditional new year" on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2024.

The event aims to meet people's consumption needs during the festive season, promote traditional Chinese culture and boost e-commerce sales.

A launch ceremony for the event will be held on Jan. 7 in the city of Jiujiang in east China's Jiangxi Province, featuring a series of activities, including displays of festive goods and exhibitions highlighting intangible cultural heritage.

Various Chinese regions and e-commerce platforms will host distinctive events to celebrate the Spring Festival, including local product promotions as well as exhibitions and performances themed on intangible cultural heritage, according to the ministry.

For instance, starting Jan. 22, Shanghai will host a Silk Road e-commerce Spring Festival event to promote tourism products for visitors traveling to China for the Spring Festival.

During this event, festive goods will also be made available on the global versions of various e-commerce platforms to meet the needs of overseas Chinese and international customers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     