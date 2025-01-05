﻿
News / Nation

Chinese study reveals immune, metabolic adaptations in high-altitude climbers

Xinhua
  20:00 UTC+8, 2025-01-05       0
Chinese researchers have recently unveiled dynamic changes that occur in both the human immune system and metabolism during high-altitude climbing.
Xinhua
  20:00 UTC+8, 2025-01-05       0

Chinese researchers have recently unveiled dynamic changes that occur in both the human immune system and metabolism during high-altitude climbing, offering a fresh perspective on the physiological challenges faced by mountaineers at high altitudes.

Researchers from BGI Research utilized cellular omics and mass spectrometry detection techniques to examine multi-omics changes in 11 high-altitude climbers as they ascended. Their findings have been published in the journal Cell Reports.

The study involved obtaining multi-omic profiles from the climbers' blood samples. This included a single-cell transcriptomic analysis of 375,722 immune cells, as well as plasma metabolomics and lipidomics.

Using this comprehensive data, the researchers were able to map the single-cell landscape of peripheral immune cells in the climbers. They observed significant shifts in the composition of immune cells during the climb.

Furthermore, the researchers investigated dynamic changes in terms of the proportion of immune cells, as well as the roles of gene expression, functional pathways and transcriptional regulatory factors during both the high-altitude acclimatization period and extreme-altitude mountaineering.

Their findings suggest that the human body can adapt to the extreme conditions found in high-altitude environments through complex immune and metabolic mechanisms.

Researchers also discovered that human immune cells undergo metabolic reprogramming in extreme high-altitude environments, enhancing their antioxidant capacity. This adaptation is crucial for maintaining the basic functions of immune cells.

Additionally, the researchers noted an increase in plasma metabolites such as glutamine and fatty acids. These metabolic changes could be an important mechanism for helping climbers improve their energy status in high-altitude conditions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     