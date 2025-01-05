News / Nation

Direct high-speed train links northwest China's Shaanxi with Hong Kong

Xinhua
  20:11 UTC+8, 2025-01-05
A direct high-speed train route was launched on Sunday between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
A single trip in either direction takes less than 11 hours. Along the direct route, there are stations in the provinces of Shaanxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangdong.

"To ensure top-notch services, we've trained our attendants to master necessary working Cantonese and English," said Luo Xin, deputy head of the Xi'an station under China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd.

The direct train service from Xi'an to Hong Kong will make travel between the two cities more convenient, and will also boost cooperation and exchanges in the fields of the economy, trade, talent and culture, the group said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
