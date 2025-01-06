China's Qinghai-Xizang Plateau poised to become world-class copper hub

China has made significant breakthroughs in copper exploration on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau over the past four years, with the discovery of more than 20 million tons of copper resources.

The China Geological Survey under the Ministry of Natural Resources said Monday that the plateau currently has four 10-million-ton copper reserves and, with an estimated potential of 150 million tons, would develop into a world-class copper resource base.

The plateau's copper development will help ensure the security of China's copper industrial and supply chains, said Tang Juxing, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE).

Copper plays a vital role in green energy, including solar and wind power. For instance, the amount of copper used in an electric vehicle is four times that of a gasoline-powered car.

With rapidly growing copper demand, China has emerged as the world's largest consumer and net importer of copper, with annual consumption accounting for more than half of the global total.

China has stepped up copper exploration nationwide over the past four years, identifying more than 30 million tons of new copper resources in places from Xizang and Heilongjiang to Hubei and Jiangxi.

The Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, accounting for more than two-thirds of China's total copper resources, is capable of rivaling copper-rich Andes Mountains in South America. In particular, the Gangdise belt on the plateau boasts over 43 million tons of copper resources.

The exploration in the eastern section of the Gangdise belt has already revealed super-large-scale resources exceeding 10 million tons, and the western section also has great potential, said Dorje, an academician of the CAE.

"What has been discovered so far is just the tip of the iceberg, and there is still a vast area to explore," said Dorje.

While the abundant resources could bolster economic development, there are still challenges in environmental protection. Given the plateau's fragile environment, it is crucial to achieve coordinated development between resource utilization and ecological preservation.

"Environmental protection is the most important. Mining activities must have near-zero emissions, no pollution, and minimal ecological disturbance. Development must follow green mining principles, and after the resources are exploited, the environment must be scientifically and reasonably restored, reclaimed and re-greened," said Dorje.