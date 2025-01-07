Chinese military sends drone to aid quake rescue in Xizang
13:21 UTC+8, 2025-01-07 0
The Chinese military has sent a drone to survey the epicenter after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region.
13:21 UTC+8, 2025-01-07 0
Xinhua
The Chinese military has sent a drone to survey the epicenter after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Xigaze in Xizang Autonomous Region, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theater Command said Tuesday.
The theater command's air force immediately activated a disaster relief emergency plan, it said, adding that a team of transport and medical planes, helicopters, and ground forces is on standby to assist with disaster relief.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports