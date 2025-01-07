﻿
News / Nation

China opposes addition of 11 firms in US 'entity list'

Xinhua
  21:34 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0
China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday it firmly objects to the US move to add 11 Chinese firms to its export control "entity list" on so-called military-related grounds.
Xinhua
  21:34 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday that it firmly objects to the US move to add 11 Chinese firms to its export control "entity list" on so-called military-related grounds.

"For a long time, the United States has generalized the concept of national security, abused export control measures and suppressed and contained other entities, which has seriously harmed the legitimate rights and interests of relevant entities, undermined the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, and hindered the recovery and development of the world economy," the ministry said in a statement.

China urges the US side to immediately stop its wrong practices, and the country will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese entities, it noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     