China opposes addition of 11 firms in US 'entity list'

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday that it firmly objects to the US move to add 11 Chinese firms to its export control "entity list" on so-called military-related grounds.

"For a long time, the United States has generalized the concept of national security, abused export control measures and suppressed and contained other entities, which has seriously harmed the legitimate rights and interests of relevant entities, undermined the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, and hindered the recovery and development of the world economy," the ministry said in a statement.

China urges the US side to immediately stop its wrong practices, and the country will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese entities, it noted.