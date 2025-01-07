China launches fourth-level emergency response to Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake

China's Ministry of Water Resources on Tuesday launched a fourth-level emergency response, the lowest level, to the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

The ministry called for the immediate mobilization of professional and technical teams to conduct a thorough investigation and risk assessment of water conservancy projects in the earthquake-affected area, as well as to evaluate potential secondary disasters.

It has also instructed relevant departments to issue early warnings for residents in dangerous areas and to facilitate relocation to ensure their safety.

The ministry used satellite remote sensing images to analyze the impact of the earthquake on water conservancy projects in the region. According to the analysis, no barrier lakes or dike bursts were found in rivers near the epicenter as of 10:43am Tuesday.

The local water resources department in Xizang has dispatched work teams to investigate and monitor possible risks on water conservancy projects in Dingri County and adjacent areas. So far, no major dangers have been reported, according to the ministry.