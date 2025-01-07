﻿
News / Nation

China launches fourth-level emergency response to Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake

Xinhua
  21:52 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0
China's Ministry of Water Resources on Tuesday launched a fourth-level emergency response, the lowest level, to the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Xizang Autonomous Region.
Xinhua
  21:52 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0

China's Ministry of Water Resources on Tuesday launched a fourth-level emergency response, the lowest level, to the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

The ministry called for the immediate mobilization of professional and technical teams to conduct a thorough investigation and risk assessment of water conservancy projects in the earthquake-affected area, as well as to evaluate potential secondary disasters.

It has also instructed relevant departments to issue early warnings for residents in dangerous areas and to facilitate relocation to ensure their safety.

The ministry used satellite remote sensing images to analyze the impact of the earthquake on water conservancy projects in the region. According to the analysis, no barrier lakes or dike bursts were found in rivers near the epicenter as of 10:43am Tuesday.

The local water resources department in Xizang has dispatched work teams to investigate and monitor possible risks on water conservancy projects in Dingri County and adjacent areas. So far, no major dangers have been reported, according to the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     