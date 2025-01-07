6.8-magnitude quake hits Xizang: CENC

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in Shigatse of Xizang Autonomous Region at 9:05am Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 28.5 degrees north latitude and 87.45 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.