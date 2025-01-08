Search and rescue in final stage after magnitude-6.8 Xizang quake

The search-and-rescue effort has entered its final stage after a magnitude-6.8 earthquake struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, the regional government said on Wednesday.

The focus of work has shifted to the resettlement of quake-affected residents and post-disaster reconstruction, said Hong Li, head of the regional emergency management department at a press conference.

The government will spare no effort in searching for those who are still unaccounted for and treating the injured, Hong added.

Over 10,000 rescuers have been quickly dispatched for the search-and-rescue work, and have found and rescued 407 people, said Wang Fanghong, mayor of Xigaze, which administers Dingri.

Wang said 187 resettlement sites were set up for 46,500 relocated people. In addition, 484 tourists in Dingri, including 13 foreigners, have all returned to the city of Xigaze safe and sound.

The central authorities have allocated the second batch of 20,000 items, such as quilts and folding beds, 2,000 sets of bunkhouses, and 200,000 winter supplies, to quake-stricken areas.