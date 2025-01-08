﻿
646 aftershocks detected after Xizang magnitude-6.8 quake

Xinhua
  18:40 UTC+8, 2025-01-08       0
Xinhua
A total of 646 aftershocks have been detected as of Wednesday noon after a magnitude-6.8 earthquake jolted Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, the regional government said.

The largest aftershock had a magnitude of 4.4, and was about 18 kilometers from the epicenter, said Hong Li, head of the regional emergency management department.

The earthquake has caused 126 deaths and injured another 188. Telecommunications, roads and power have been restored in the quake-hit region.

The Red Cross Society of China on Tuesday night allocated a second batch of relief supplies to the quake-affected areas, which comprised 4,300 items such as cotton tents, quilts and folding beds.

More than 50 rescue workers were also sent to the areas by the RCSC, bringing along emergency sanitary toilets, catering vehicles and camper vehicles, among other emergency response supplies.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
