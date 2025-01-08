Braving cold, quake rescuers race against time on world's highest plateau

Just half an hour after the 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dondrup Tsering got to work, combing through the debris as he searched for survivors.

"My colleagues and I used our hands to dig through ruined homes and pull out buried people," said Dondrup Tsering, a local police officer of Tibetan ethnic group. His face was marred by dust and sweat, and his fingernails were stuffed with dirt and blood when he talked to Xinhua in a quake-shattered village Gurum, one of the worst hit villages in the area.

The strong earthquake that struck around 9am Tuesday has toppled thousands of rural houses. By Tuesday midnight, a total of 126 people have been confirmed dead and 188 others injured.

The epicenter of the earthquake is located in Tsogo Township of Dingri County in the city of Xigaze. An all-out rescue operation has been ongoing in 27 quake-hit villages within a 20-km radius of the epicenter, where approximately 6,900 people reside.

Dondrup Tsering, from the Dingri county public security bureau, said villagers barely had time to put on their clothes as it was still early in the morning local time, with some rushing out of their rooms wrapped in quilts. Tragically, some were buried by the collapsed walls.

With an average altitude of 4,500 meters, Dingri County is home to the northern base camp of Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak. It is one of the most populous border counties in Xizang, which has a population of over 60,000.

Adding to the rescue difficulties, temperatures plummeted below minus 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night. However, more and more rescuers, including firefighters, police officers and soldiers, have arrived at the scene.

Armed with flashlights and aided with sniffer dogs, the rescuers worked non-stop over the night in the hope of saving as many people as they can within the first 72 hours of "golden period" after the disaster.

From morning to sunset, Dondrup Tsering and his team pulled 17 villagers out of the debris.