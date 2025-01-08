Mt. Qomolangma reports no geological disasters after Xizang quake

No geological disasters, such as avalanches, have been observed so far on Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday, scientists said.

Casualties and house collapses have been reported in Dingri, which is home to the northern base camp of Mount Qomolangma.

Mount Qomolangma was not affected by the earthquake, and no obvious icefalls, avalanches or geological changes were observed, according to Ma Weiqiang, director of Mount Qomolangma Atmosphere and Environment Comprehensive Observation and Research Station under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.