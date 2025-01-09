News / Nation

Resettlement in orderly manner in quake-hit Xizang

Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2025-01-09       0
Resettlement is proceeding in an orderly manner after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region, southwest China, on Tuesday morning.
As of 6am Thursday, 61,500 people were affected by the earthquake. So far, a total of 224 resettlement sites have been set up for 47,500 relocated residents, with their basic living needs ensured, according to a press conference on Thursday.

As seasonal temperatures can fall below minus 10 degrees Celsius, a key focus has been distributing winter relief items. Among them, a total of 12,730 tents have been set up, 1,572 stoves have been installed, 3,020 electric blankets and 104 trucks of fuel have been allocated to the disaster-afflicted area, noted Hao Tao, deputy head of the regional emergency management department.

"The supply of disaster relief materials is generally adequate, and the living needs of the residents are basically ensured. Local residents now can have hot meals, clean drinking water, and timely medical treatment," Hao added.

To support the relief efforts, the Organization Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee has allocated funds totaling 50 million yuan (US$6.96 million) to the region.

The funds were sourced from Party fees collected from CPC members and administered by the organization department on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

The department said the funds should be allocated promptly to benefit those working on the front line and those who were seriously affected by the disaster.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
