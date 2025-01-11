News / Nation

China launches energy-efficient carbon fiber metro train

Xinhua
  16:55 UTC+8, 2025-01-11       0
A carbon fiber metro train, dubbed CETROVO 1.0, began passenger service on Friday in the port city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province.
Xinhua
  16:55 UTC+8, 2025-01-11       0

A carbon fiber metro train, dubbed CETROVO 1.0, began passenger service on Friday in the port city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province.

This metro train features a carbon fiber composite body and frame, which reduces the weight of the car body and bogie frame by 25 percent and 50 percent, respectively, making the total vehicle weight 11 percent lighter compared with conventional trains.

Liu Jinzhu, chief designer of the train with CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd., said the energy consumption of each train can be reduced by 7 percent during operation, leading to an annual drop of about 130 tonnes in carbon dioxide emissions -- which is roughly the same as planting 101 mu (around 6.7 hectares) of trees.

Notably, the use of carbon fiber materials also reinforces the vehicle's body, boosts its impact resistance and extends the durability of its structure.

The interior of this train's cabin is rich in carbon fiber elements, ranging from sleek black carbon fiber seats and armrests to the driver's console -- all contributing to a futuristic, high-tech feel. Thanks to the use of carbon fiber composites, the vehicle also boasts enhanced vibration damping and sound isolation, ensuring a smoother ride and a more comfortable experience for passengers.

In addition, a digital twin-based intelligent maintenance platform, SmartCare, has been developed for the carbon fiber train. This platform enables smart fault detection, real-time health monitoring and maintenance optimization -- thereby reducing overall repair costs.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
CRRC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     