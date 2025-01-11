New York judge sentences Trump in hush money case without punishment

Juan Merchan, a New York judge overseeing US President-elect Donald Trump's hush money case, on Friday granted Trump unconditional discharge in delivering a sentence for the case.

Trump would face no fine or probation supervision, according to the sentencing.

Still, the sentencing formally made Trump a convicted felon depending on the result of his appeals in the future.

The "considerable, indeed extraordinary" legal protections afforded the office of the presidency is a factor that overrides all others, said Merchan.

However, "They do not reduce the seriousness of the crime or justify its commission in any way," Merchan said.

"The imposition of sentence is one of the most difficult and significant decisions that any criminal court judge is called upon to make," added Merchan.

New York prosecutor Joshua Steinglass recommended a sentence of unconditional discharge given the defendant's status as president-elect.

Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 47th US president on January 20.

A sentence of unconditional discharge preserves Trump's status as a convicted felon while he pursues his appeals, Steinglass added.

Trump contended his innocence at his sentencing hearing, saying that "the fact is I'm totally innocent. I did nothing wrong."

"Today's event was a despicable charade" and we will appeal the "hoax", said Trump on social media shortly after the sentencing hearing.

Trump's attempt to halt the sentencing was denied at the US Supreme Court on Thursday.

Earlier, Trump's motions to halt the sentencing at the New York State Supreme Court in New York County, Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of New York, First Department as well as New York State Court of Appeals, were all refused.

In May 2024, a jury in New York found Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a bid to hide hush money payments to a porn star in 2016 and the initial date of sentencing was July 11, 2024.