China's Smart Dragon-3 rocket launches satellites from sea
13:34 UTC+8, 2025-01-13 0
A Smart Dragon-3 rocket lifted off on Monday in east China's Shandong Province, sending the satellite group CentiSpace 01 into the planned orbit.
13:34 UTC+8, 2025-01-13 0
A Smart Dragon-3 rocket lifted off on Monday in east China's Shandong Province, sending the satellite group CentiSpace 01 into the planned orbit.
The rocket blasted off at 11am (Beijing Time) from the sea near the city of Haiyang. Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore launch mission.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports