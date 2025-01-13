News / Nation

Thai police vow to protect Chinese citizens' safety, legitimate rights

Xinhua
  10:56 UTC+8, 2025-01-13       0
The Thai Police will strengthen their efforts to prevent and combat transnational crimes and protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.
Xinhua
  10:56 UTC+8, 2025-01-13       0
Thai police vow to protect Chinese citizens' safety, legitimate rights
Xinhua

The Royal Thai Police Headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 9, 2025.

The Thai Police will strengthen their efforts to prevent and combat transnational crimes and try their best to protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens visiting Thailand, said a senior official.

Thailand's Senior Inspector General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot made the remarks during a meeting with Wu Zhiwu, the minister of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, on Sunday while briefing the Thai Police's recent work regarding cases of missing Chinese citizens.

Wu expressed appreciation for Thailand's determination and efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens. The two sides also engaged in a detailed discussion on ways to strengthen cooperation in tackling cross-border crimes such as telecommunications fraud and human trafficking.

A Chinese citizen surnamed Wang has departed from Thailand for China on Friday night following collaborative efforts from both countries, as confirmed by the Chinese embassy in Thailand.

The Chinese embassy expressed its gratitude to the Thai government for prioritizing Wang's case, which was caused by cyber-fraud, and for promptly launching a rescue operation that ensured his safe return.

The Chinese embassy and consulates in Thailand will continue to work closely with the Thai government and other relevant departments to protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens visiting Thailand, said the Chinese embassy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     