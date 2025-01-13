5.0-magnitude quake hits Xigaze of Xizang Autonomous Region: CENC
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in Xigaze of Xizang Autonomous Region at 8:58pm Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
The epicenter was monitored at 28.45 degrees north latitude and 87.52 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
