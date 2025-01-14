Over 3,600 aftershocks detected following 6.8-magnitude Xizang quake

A total of 3,614 aftershocks had been detected as of 8am Tuesday since the 6.8-magnitude earthquake which jolted Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region last week, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Most aftershocks were below 3.0 magnitude, the center revealed.

The two strongest aftershocks, one of 4.9 magnitude and another of 5.0 magnitude, occurred on Monday night — toppling some houses in the county, local authorities said.

"As residents had earlier moved to tents and prefab houses, no casualties have been reported so far," said Tashi Dondrup, county head of Dingri.

On January 7, the 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Dingri, home to the northern base camp of the world's highest peak, Mount Qomolangma, claiming 126 lives.