﻿
News / Nation

Over 3,600 aftershocks detected following 6.8-magnitude Xizang quake

Xinhua
  12:09 UTC+8, 2025-01-14       0
A total of 3,614 aftershocks had been detected as of 8am Tuesday since the 6.8-magnitude earthquake which jolted Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.
Xinhua
  12:09 UTC+8, 2025-01-14       0
Over 3,600 aftershocks detected following 6.8-magnitude Xizang quake
Xinhua

Children play football at a shelter in Gurong Village, Dingri County in Xizang Autonomous Region, on January 13, 2025.

A total of 3,614 aftershocks had been detected as of 8am Tuesday since the 6.8-magnitude earthquake which jolted Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region last week, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Most aftershocks were below 3.0 magnitude, the center revealed.

The two strongest aftershocks, one of 4.9 magnitude and another of 5.0 magnitude, occurred on Monday night — toppling some houses in the county, local authorities said.

"As residents had earlier moved to tents and prefab houses, no casualties have been reported so far," said Tashi Dondrup, county head of Dingri.

On January 7, the 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Dingri, home to the northern base camp of the world's highest peak, Mount Qomolangma, claiming 126 lives.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     