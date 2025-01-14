Why are Americans so obsessed with China's Little Red Book?

With the January 19 deadline for the US TikTok ban fast approaching, ordinary Americans have given the politicians in Washington what some describe as a massive trolling, downloading another Chinese app, Xiaohongshu, en masse, sending it to the number one spot on the US app store.

So what exactly is Xiaohongshu? Why are Americans so obsessed? And will it be banned next?

For many in the United States, Xiaohongshu, or Little Red Book, is the hottest new Chinese app, and they're downloading it in massive numbers in preparation for a possible TikTok ban later this week.

Yesterday, Xiaohongshu surged to the top spot on the US app store, and Americans are now interacting directly with Chinese netizens and calling themselves TikTok Refugees.

Chinese users of the app are seizing the opportunity to interact directly with ordinary Americans, with some even asking US users to help them with their English homework.

For many American netizens, Xiaohongshu is the latest trend.

But for their Chinese counterparts, Xiaohongshu is nothing new.

The app was launched here in Shanghai back in 2013, and today it has a massive user base of 300 million.

So here's some quick information: Xiaohongshu means Little Red Book in Chinese, but contrary to popular belief, that's not really a throwback to Mao's Little Red Book.

Instead, it's an analogy, a place where users "write" notes about their travel plans, restaurant choices, shopping wish lists and so on.

Of its 300 million users, about 70percent are women, half were born after 1995, and 35percent were born after the year 2000. Half of its users come from China's top tier 1 and 2 cities – think Shanghai, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Nanjing and Hangzhou – and it's described by its creators as "youthful and vibrant," and a "national lifestyle guide."

Young Chinese who use the app will turn to it for recommendations when they go traveling, when they want to try a new restaurant, and to find out about the latest products on the market.

That brings up an important point: unlike Tiktok, Xiaohongshu is roughly zero percent political in nature. People don't discuss news or current affairs, politics or international relations, and instead focus on spending, keeping up with trends, and the latest wanghong (viral) sensations.

There is not currently a US version of the app, so these so-called TikTok Refugees from the Untied States are currently interacting with Chinese users in the Chinese ecosystem.

I'm pretty sure that unless Xiaohongshu quickly capitalizes on this surge in north American users, those TikTok Refugees will soon get bored and move on.

The novelty is there for now, but I'm sure it won't last.

Professor Warwick Powell from the Queensland University of Technology refers to the sudden US interest in Xiaohongshu as a collective trolling of the politicians on Capitol Hill.

"I think in a sense it's a large and growing group of Americans, ordinary Americans, who are trolling the federal government and the politicians, which, you know, obviously has an irony toward all of it," he told Shanghai Daily.

He added that Xiaohongshu's popularity is an interesting reaction from the American public that they are rejecting the politicization of social media.

"I think Americans actually understand what genuinely constitutes a risk, intuitively at least, and what things don't. And clearly they're starting to vote with their swipes on the phone and are looking to maintain their relationships with the Chinese world, because they simply don't buy into the threat rhetoric that comes out of Washington, D.C.."

Besides, TikTok may not even necessarily be banned after this weekend's Supreme Court decision anyway.

Professor Powell said that President-elect Donald Trump – who returns to the White House next Monday – may still have a few TikTok cards up his sleeves.

"Donald Trump, to his credit, has been open to the possibilities of recognizing that the app is not what the Biden administration claims it to be," the professor said. "Time will tell, of course, as to whether or not it simply becomes part of a negotiation deck of cards that the incoming president will use as part of how he wants to reengage with China."