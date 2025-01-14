News / Nation

'TikTok refugees' flock to Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu amid ban threat

Thousands of self-proclaimed “TikTok refugees” are flocking to Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform, as TikTok faces a potential ban in the United States.
Thousands of self-proclaimed “TikTok refugees” are flocking to Xiaohongshu as TikTok faces a potential ban in the United States.

Thousands of self-proclaimed “TikTok refugees” are flocking to Xiaohongshu (also known as RedNote in App Store), a Chinese social media platform, as TikTok faces a potential ban in the United States, sending the app to the top of the US App Store download chart.

The US Supreme Court is expected to decide whether the app can continue operating in the country before the January 19 deadline.

As of Monday, Xiaohongshu (小红书) has become the most downloaded app on Apple’s US App Store. Originally launched in 2013 as a lifestyle platform, Xiaohongshu boasts over 300 million monthly active users and surpassed US$1 billion in profit in 2024, according to Bloomberg.

Xiaohongshu (小红书) became the most downloaded app on Apple’s US App Store on Monday.

“The reason there are so many Americans coming over all at once is because TikTok is about to be banned in the US,” explained a user named “WakoGeek” from the US in a video. Her post garnered nearly 1,500 likes, with many Chinese users leaving comments like “Welcome!”

In another video titled “Already love it more than TikTok,” “WakoGeek” shared her experiences with the platform. One US commenter quipped, “I’m here to reconnect with my Chinese spy!” The tongue-in-cheek remark, which received 769 likes, was part of a broader wave of humor surrounding the migration. Chinese users joined the banter, joking about “spy shifts,” with one commenting, “I spy 9 am – 9 pm, you spy 9 pm – 9 am.”

A user named “WakoGeek” shared her experiences with Xiaohongshu with many users joking about "Chinese spy" in the comments.

Some Chinese users are going the extra mile to help international newcomers. A user named Eddy Liu created a group chat offering tips on navigating Xiaohongshu, while others have posted tutorials to make the Chinese-dominated app more accessible.

“Miss Fifty Yuan (五十元小姐),” a Xiaohongshu user and English graduate from Fudan University, shared a beginner’s guide to Chinese Internet slang, translating terms like yyds (GOAT) and u1s1 (tbh). Her post, titled “Chinese Cyber Surfing 101 for TikTok Refugees,” has resonated widely.

A Chinese Xiaohongshu user shared a beginner’s guide to Chinese Internet slang.

Chinese and US users are enthusiastically sharing photos of their pets, particularly cats, as they make their first interactions on Xiaohongshu. US users have humorously dubbed these images as the "Cat Tax," referring to a playful exchange for engagement with Chinese users.

US users post photos of their cats as "Cat Tax" in exchange for interactions from Chinese users on Xiaohongshu.

Language exchange is another unexpected highlight. Some TikTok refugees are vowing to learn Mandarin to better communicate, while Chinese users are eager to practice their English. One student even posted a photo of their English homework, seeking help from US users.

A Chinese student posted a photo of their English homework, seeking help from US users.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
