Chinese app RedNote surges to top spot amid looming TikTok ban

As the potential TikTok ban in the United States drew near, a Chinese social media app named RedNote unexpectedly climbed to the top position on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on Monday.

RedNote, known as Xiaohongshu in China, saw a sudden surge in popularity among American users as TikTok faced a possible ban on January 19, 2025. The app became a haven for content American creators and users seeking an alternative to TikTok.

The app's sudden rise to prominence in the United States came as the Supreme Court was set to rule on enforcing a law that could either ban TikTok or force its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell it to an American firm.

This legal uncertainty prompted many TikTok users to seek alternative platforms, with RedNote emerging as a popular choice.

Founded in 2013, RedNote initially focused on overseas shopping advice but has since evolved into a comprehensive lifestyle platform. The app allows users to share product reviews, lifestyle tips and personal experiences through text, images and short videos.

In December 2024, RedNote boasted approximately 300 million monthly active users globally.

RedNote's user base consists primarily of young, urban Chinese women, with 70 percent of its users reportedly born after 1990. However, the recent influx of American users has begun to diversify its user demographics.

The platform's success can be attributed to its unique blend of social media and e-commerce features. Users can share content and purchase products directly through the app, creating a seamless shopping experience.

As users flock to RedNote, some are embracing the platform's international nature.

Videos from American users identifying themselves as "TikTok refugees" have begun to appear, with some even reaching out to Chinese members to learn about trending memes in China.