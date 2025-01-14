﻿
News / Nation

Chinese app RedNote surges to top spot amid looming TikTok ban

Xinhua
  17:10 UTC+8, 2025-01-14       0
As the potential TikTok ban in the US drew near, a Chinese app named RedNote unexpectedly climbed to the top position on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on Monday.
Xinhua
  17:10 UTC+8, 2025-01-14       0

As the potential TikTok ban in the United States drew near, a Chinese social media app named RedNote unexpectedly climbed to the top position on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on Monday.

RedNote, known as Xiaohongshu in China, saw a sudden surge in popularity among American users as TikTok faced a possible ban on January 19, 2025. The app became a haven for content American creators and users seeking an alternative to TikTok.

The app's sudden rise to prominence in the United States came as the Supreme Court was set to rule on enforcing a law that could either ban TikTok or force its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell it to an American firm.

This legal uncertainty prompted many TikTok users to seek alternative platforms, with RedNote emerging as a popular choice.

Founded in 2013, RedNote initially focused on overseas shopping advice but has since evolved into a comprehensive lifestyle platform. The app allows users to share product reviews, lifestyle tips and personal experiences through text, images and short videos.

In December 2024, RedNote boasted approximately 300 million monthly active users globally.

RedNote's user base consists primarily of young, urban Chinese women, with 70 percent of its users reportedly born after 1990. However, the recent influx of American users has begun to diversify its user demographics.

The platform's success can be attributed to its unique blend of social media and e-commerce features. Users can share content and purchase products directly through the app, creating a seamless shopping experience.

As users flock to RedNote, some are embracing the platform's international nature.

Videos from American users identifying themselves as "TikTok refugees" have begun to appear, with some even reaching out to Chinese members to learn about trending memes in China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Apple
ByteDance
Google
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     