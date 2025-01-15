China adds 4 US firms to unreliable entity list
21:25 UTC+8, 2025-01-15 0
China's Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday announced that four US companies have been added to the unreliable entity list for selling arms to China's Taiwan region.
The decision was made by the unreliable entity list work mechanism in accordance with laws and regulations. The mechanism has also unveiled a series of restrictive measures targeting these companies, the MOC said in a statement.
