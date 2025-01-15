News / Nation

Taiwan residents make over 4 mln trips to mainland in 2024, up 54.3%

Xinhua
  20:04 UTC+8, 2025-01-15       0
Taiwan compatriots made more than 4.02 million trips to the mainland in 2024, up 54.3 percent from the previous year, a mainland spokesperson announced Wednesday.
Xinhua
  20:04 UTC+8, 2025-01-15       0

Taiwan compatriots made more than 4.02 million trips to the mainland in 2024, up 54.3 percent from the previous year, a mainland spokesperson announced Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a regular press conference that the mainland has consistently worked to facilitate personnel exchanges across the Taiwan Strait, particularly supporting Taiwan compatriots in working, studying, and living in eastern Fujian Province.

Designated as a demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development, Fujian saw 920,000 trips by Taiwan compatriots in the past year, marking a 53.3 percent increase year on year, according to the spokesperson.

Chen noted that in the past year, 8,817 trips were operated on direct routes between Fujian's coastal areas and Kinmen and Mazu, transporting over 1.37 million passengers, marking year-on-year increases of 67.2 percent and 78.8 percent, respectively.

The four direct passenger routes – Mawei to Mazu, Huangqi to Mazu, Quanzhou to Kinmen, and Xiamen to Kinmen – currently operate up to 210 trips in total per week, he added.

Since the resumption of travel for Fujian residents to Mazu and Kinmen last year, by the end of December, Mazu had received 193 group tourists and 885 individual tourists, while Kinmen had welcomed 2,834 group tourists and 39,751 individual tourists, according to the spokesperson.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced in late August 2024 the decision to resume travel for Fujian residents to Kinmen, with the first tour group arriving in September. Mazu also welcomed its first tour group in August last year.

Chen slammed recent comments on cross-Strait tourism from Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te, who claimed that "the real obstacle to cross-Strait exchange is China, not Taiwan."

Chen noted that Lai's remarks, which included the terms "Taiwan" and "China" in reference to the two sides of the Strait, were a clear demonstration of separatist "Taiwan independence" rhetoric.

They once again demonstrated that the fundamental cause of the current standstill in the resumption of cross-Strait dialogue is the Democratic Progressive Party, which has made repeated provocations through separatist activities, Chen stressed.

The resumption of travel to Taiwan for mainland residents hinges on whether the DPP authorities can promptly remove the numerous barriers they have imposed on cross-Strait exchange and cooperation, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     