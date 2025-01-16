﻿
An investigation has found that US company PVH Corp. has engaged in improper practices related to China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
An investigation has found that US company PVH Corp has engaged in improper practices related to China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

The investigation, launched by China's unreliable entity list work mechanism in September 2024, is progressing in an orderly manner, said a spokesperson with the MOC.

The investigation has repeatedly heard statements and defenses from PVH Corp. and reviewed the written materials submitted by the US company. Preliminary results show that the company has engaged in improper practices regarding Xinjiang, according to the MOC spokesperson.

The mechanism's office plans to meet with PVH Corp again soon. The final investigation results will be made public in accordance with the law, said the spokesperson.

China has always handled issues related to its unreliable entity list with caution, and the list targets only a handful of foreign entities that jeopardize China's national security, according to the spokesperson, adding that law-abiding foreign businesses should have no concerns.

The Chinese government, as always, welcomes enterprises from around the world to invest and operate in China, and is committed to providing a stable, fair and predictable business environment for law-compliant foreign companies, said the spokesperson.

