China's GDP grows 5 pct in 2024, hitting annual target
10:53 UTC+8, 2025-01-17 0
China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5 percent year on year in 2024, meeting the annual target of around 5 percent, official data showed Friday.
The economy grew 5.4 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed, the largest expansion since the second quarter of 2023.
