Xi's special representative Han Zheng to attend Trump's inauguration

At the invitation of the US side, President Xi Jinping's special representative, Vice President Han Zheng will attend the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump on Jan 20 in Washington, DC, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Friday.

China follows the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation in viewing and growing its relationship with the United States, the spokesperson said.

"We stand ready to work with the new US government to enhance dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly pursue a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship and find the right way for the two countries to get along with each other," the spokesperson added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
