Shenzhou-19 crew set for second extravehicular activities

The Shenzhou-19 crew members on board China's space station will conduct their second extravehicular activities (EVAs) within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Sunday.

Since completing their first spacewalk on Dec. 17, 2024, the crew has undertaken a series of tasks, including inspections and maintenance of the space station's equipment, system-wide pressure emergency drills and preparations for the second EVAs.

The CMSA noted that the crew has made steady progress in experiments in fields such as space material science, space life sciences, and aerospace medicine.

The agency confirmed that the three Shenzhou-19 crew members are in good health, and the space station is operating smoothly, providing optimal conditions for the upcoming EVAs.

Footage of Shenzhou-19 astronauts preparing for extravehicular activities, filmed at the Beijing Aerospace Flight Control Center on December 17.

