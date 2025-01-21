China home to 4.25 million 5G base stations

News / Nation

The number of 5G base stations in China has hit 4.25 million, with the number of gigabit broadband users surpassing 200 million, official data showed Tuesday.
More than 4,000 5G factories have been established nationwide, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The number of 5G mobile phone users has surpassed 1 billion, with a population penetration rate exceeding 71 percent and the average monthly mobile data usage per user at 19 GB.

The application of smart products is thriving, resulting in digital consumption exceeding 6 trillion yuan (US$833 billion), according to the ministry.

In 2024, China launched pilot programs for expanding foreign access to value-added telecommunications services in Beijing, Shanghai, Hainan, and Shenzhen.

The country also accelerated the issuance of electronic licenses, with some 23,500 electronic operating permits for value-added telecommunications services issued, according to the ministry.

