6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan: CENC
01:03 UTC+8, 2025-01-21 0
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Tainan City of China's Taiwan, at 12:17 am Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter, with a depth of 14 km, was monitored at 23.24 degrees north latitude and 120.51 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
